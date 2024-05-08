Swiss National Bank Has $38.30 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of CNH Industrial worth $38,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 2.8 %

CNHI stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

