Swiss National Bank Has $41.60 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $41,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $216.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $167.29 and a one year high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

