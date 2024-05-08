Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Pentair worth $37,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.