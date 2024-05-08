Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $40,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after purchasing an additional 340,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,442,000 after purchasing an additional 275,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after buying an additional 1,195,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.