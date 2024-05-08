Swiss National Bank Sells 12,900 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of CarMax worth $38,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

