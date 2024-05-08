Swiss National Bank Sells 15,100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Twilio worth $40,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 102.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 73.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,965,000 after acquiring an additional 515,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $20,797,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 6,662.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.