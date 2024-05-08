Swiss National Bank Sells 28,800 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $36,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,707 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 804,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after buying an additional 372,987 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 343.7% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 464,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 359,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,302,000 after acquiring an additional 333,497 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

