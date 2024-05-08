Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Super Micro Computer worth $42,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $819.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $945.42 and its 200 day moving average is $590.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.06 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

