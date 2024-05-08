Swiss National Bank Sells 36,500 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Yum China worth $39,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after acquiring an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 433,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 393,881 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,682,000 after acquiring an additional 337,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

YUMC stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

