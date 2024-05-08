Swiss National Bank Sells 45,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Vistra worth $39,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

