Swiss National Bank Sells 66,200 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $32,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 140,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.