Swiss National Bank Sells 8,500 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $40,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $305,057.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,008,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,771 shares of company stock worth $24,360,922 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.