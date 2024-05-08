Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $36,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

