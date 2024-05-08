Syra Health (SYRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

Syra Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syra Health stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

