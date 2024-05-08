Syra Health (SYRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.
Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.
Syra Health Stock Performance
Shares of Syra Health stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $8.37.
About Syra Health
Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Syra Health
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.