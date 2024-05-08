Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.72 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

