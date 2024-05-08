Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNK stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

