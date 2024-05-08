Teekay (TK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Teekay has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.33.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

