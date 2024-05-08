Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

