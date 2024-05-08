The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $170.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

