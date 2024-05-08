The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.61. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 24,177 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.88%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
