The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.1 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

