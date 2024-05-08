Tredegar (TG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.99 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Stock Down 2.0 %

TG opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $215.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

