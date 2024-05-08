Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Trex worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 623.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.72.

TREX stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

