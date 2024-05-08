Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Trimble worth $41,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

