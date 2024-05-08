Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $191.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $550.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $190,961,526. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

