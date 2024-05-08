Truist Financial Corp Sells 36,574 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,574 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.6 %

TAK opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

