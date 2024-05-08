TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as high as C$1.51. TVA Group shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 500 shares.

TVA Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

About TVA Group

(Get Free Report)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.