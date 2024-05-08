UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.80% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Stock Performance
UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $829.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $811.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.74. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $486.13 and a 12-month high of $853.19.
About UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN
The UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2X levered exposure to the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, with quarterly leverage resets. FBGX was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by UBS.
