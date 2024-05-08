United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

UTHR stock opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $266.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,630 shares of company stock worth $35,089,803. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

