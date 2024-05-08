Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Upbound Group worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $182,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,877,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,886,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,094,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

