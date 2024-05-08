Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,075,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,083,000 after acquiring an additional 913,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 631,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,096,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,149 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

