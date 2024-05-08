Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

