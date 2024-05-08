Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,578 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $29,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,392.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 850,731 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,054,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 570,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,431,000 after acquiring an additional 540,865 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10,084.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

