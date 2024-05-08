Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,668 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Mosaic worth $27,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

