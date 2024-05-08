Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.95 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADM opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

