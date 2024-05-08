Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,334,000 after buying an additional 213,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after buying an additional 411,299 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,874,000 after buying an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after acquiring an additional 107,786 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

