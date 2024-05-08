Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 347,841 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Kemper worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kemper by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kemper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kemper by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMPR

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.