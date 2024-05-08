Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 347,841 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Kemper worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kemper by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kemper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kemper by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Stock Performance
NYSE KMPR opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
