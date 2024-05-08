Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intercontinental Exchange
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.