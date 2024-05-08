Vitalhub (VHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vitalhub to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
Vitalhub Stock Down 0.6 %
VHI stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.93 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.87. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
