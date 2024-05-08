Vitalhub (VHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vitalhub to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

VHI stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.93 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.87. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.86.

VHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

