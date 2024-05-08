Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Worthington Enterprises worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 134,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 39.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 77,471 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

