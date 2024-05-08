Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,067,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 494,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $3,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

ASPN stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $27.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

