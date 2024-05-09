2,059 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB opened at $191.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

