2,884 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $178.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.78. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $127,934.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,595,022.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $59,641,278 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

