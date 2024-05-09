4,615 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Celsius by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

