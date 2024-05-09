AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Raised to $7.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MITT. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.
In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 232,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
