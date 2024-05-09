Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $169.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.19 and a 1-year high of $174.71.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.