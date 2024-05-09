Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $169.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $107.19 and a one year high of $174.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

