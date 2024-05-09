Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,905 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.