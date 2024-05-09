Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 32.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.55.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

