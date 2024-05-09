Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,869. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

